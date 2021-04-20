SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 19, a second recall campaign officially launched against San Francisco District Attorney (DA) Chesa Boudin, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Franciscans for Public Safety Coalition identifies itself as a “‘broad-based coalition of San Francisco community, neighborhood and small business leaders’ fed up” with the city’s “property and drug crimes” and blame Boudin for “causing them,” reports the SF Chronicle.

The second campaign’s launch comes more than a month after the SF Department of Elections approved a petition that was submitted by Recall Chesa Boudin, the first recall campaign against Boudin.

It also comes the same day that the Recall Chesa Boudin campaign announced on Twitter that it “raised nearly $170,000 more than half their projected total budget.”

The Recall Chesa Boudin campaign is a “committee of registered San Francisco voters united to recall” Boudin and says it wants to stop his “malicious acts,” according to the campaign’s website. In addition, the campaign says SF “has seen an astronomical increase in crime, even under COVID-19 restrictions.”

Boudin has been DA since January 2020 and was elected in November 2019 “on a progressive platform centered on ending mass incarceration, protecting crime survivors, and addressing the root cause of crime,” states the DA’s website.

In March 2021, the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign against California Governor Gavin Newsom submitted more than 2 million signatures on the March 17 deadline.

San Francisco News reached out to the Recall Chesa Boudin campaign and has yet to receive a response.