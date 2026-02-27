SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 11 at approximately 8:55 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at a parking lot, located at 105 Turk Street between Jones Street and Taylor Street in the Tenderloin District.

A male was shot in the back, as he walked away from the suspect. After another confrontation, surveillance video shows the victim spraying a small bottle in the direction of Sefanaia Alatini. Alatini shot the victim in the back as he walked away.

While Alatini’s team said he acted purely in self-defense. Police officers and paramedics attempted life-saving medical procedures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4 p.m., the SFPD officially announced the arrest of Sefanaia Alatini (also known as Safanaya Alatini from some other reports), 37, of Oakland, who worked as a security guard for the same parking lot operator in the Tenderloin District that the shooting occurred after finding probable cause in connection with the shooting. He is being held without bail pending trial on Wednesday, February 23. No bail has been set due to public safety concerns.

On February 24, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office officially announced a murder charge as well as one count of being a felon in possession with a firearm, firearm allegation, which was included because he allegedly used the firearm during the murder. His arraignment was on February 25.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to notify the San Francisco Police Department anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or their send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’