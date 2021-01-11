SAN FRANCISCO—KCRA was the first to report that missing teenage girl, Selena Gomez, 17, has been found safe in San Francisco Thursday, January 7, 2021.

KCRA reported that the Sacramento Police deemed Gomez as “at risk” because of her age and that when Gomez was found, there was no sign of foul play.

The San Francisco News reached out to the Sacramento Police to confirm the information and to ask why Gomez went missing in the first place and how she was found. However, the San Francisco News did not hear back in time for print.

The Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, indicated on the California Attorney General’s website there is a mistaken belief that the family or friends of a missing person must wait a specific amount of time before reporting. In truth, the Attorney General said the California Penal Code requires for the police to take the missing person’s report without delay whether it is a child missing or an adult.

“In California, a missing person is someone whose whereabouts is unknown to the reporting party. This includes any child who may have run away, been taken involuntary, or may be in need of assistance. It includes a child illegally taken, held or hidden by a parent or non-parent family member,” the Attorney General’s website indicated.

“There is NO waiting period for reporting a person missing. All California police and sheriffs’ departments must accept any report, including a report by telephone of a missing person, including runaways, without delay and will give priority to the handling of the report,” said the Attorney General’s website.

The California Department of Justice issued a report that explained in 2019, there were about 41,670 girls who went missing and 35,026 boys for a total of 76,696 children. The report states that of those children, 73,106 ran away from their homes without the knowledge or permission of their parents or guardian, 1,587 were abducted by a family member or parent, and 29 were abducted by strangers.

The California Department of Justice stated in their report that in 2019, the vast majority of the missing children was safely returned to their parents or guardian, and 41 of the missing children were found deceased.

To report a missing person, call the SFPD Missing Person Unit at 1-415-558-5508 or the Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071.

The San Francisco Police Department said to bring all pertinent information, including the name of the missing person, their date of birth or age, a physical description, and medical information. The police indicated that they would need to know what the circumstances surrounding the disappearance were and the last known location of the missing person. The police said it is helpful to know the missing person’s phone number, email address, known associates’ contact information, and a photograph of them.