SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of a local 6-year-old boy, Jace Young.

“Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail developed information that led to the identity of a suspect in the murder. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old James Harbor of San Francisco,” revealed the San Francisco Police in a news statement.

The statement indicated that Young was shot to death on July 4, 2020, at 10:44 p.m. when he was watching the fireworks because of it being the Fourth of July, when a shooting happened suddenly, leaving Young with life-threatening injuries.

The police say the shooting occurred on the unit block of Whitfield Court in San Francisco.

The statement indicated the police arrested Harbor on Wednesday, January 6 around 4:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Font Boulevard.

“Harbor was also booked on charges of unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle and receiving a stolen vehicle. The latter charges stemming from a separate incident,” the San Francisco Police revealed in their statement.

The San Francisco Police’s statement did not offer what Harbor’s motive was for the shooting.

Chief of Police William Scott said, “We are grateful for the support that the community has lent to our homicide investigation, which resulted in an arrest yesterday. This remains an active case, however, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that justice is done for Jace Young, and to reaffirm our shared resolve that there is no place for this kind of senseless violence in San Francisco. We continue to welcome the community’s cooperation and ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the San Francisco Police Department.”

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records indicate that Harbor was booked for two charges of murder, one charge of conspiracy to commit a crime, and two charges of an assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The jail records show that Harbor’s next court appearance is set for January 12 at 9:00 a.m. and is being held without bond.

Even though the police have made an arrest in this case, they still ask for the public’s help by providing any information by calling their 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Another option is to Text the SFPD at TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.