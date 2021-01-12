SAN FRANCISCO—A 37-year-old man was shot and killed at the corner of Mason and Eddy Streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood on Thursday, January 7. The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. A statement was released to the public from the San Francisco Police Department indicating that “This incident is being investigated as a homicide. This incident is under active investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The San Francisco News reached out to the SFPD, but no further details were disclosed about the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect(s) involved is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.