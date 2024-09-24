San Francisco, CA – Two hit-and-run incidents just hours apart left one person dead in San Francisco and another critically injured in Oakland on September 22, 2024, according to KTVU.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 PM at the intersection of Lombard and Gough Streets in San Francisco. Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Despite emergency responders’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, and authorities have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing as police search for the driver involved.

Just a few hours later, around 1:15 AM, another hit-and-run occurred in Oakland on the 2600 block of 73rd Avenue. Oakland police responded to reports of an unresponsive person lying in the street and discovered that the individual’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a car. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, though no update on their status has been provided.

In the Oakland case, police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. As of now, no suspect has been identified in either incident, and both investigations remain active. Authorities urge anyone with information on these cases to come forward.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a specific “Duty of Care” towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

If the at-fault driver avoids legal consequences, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.