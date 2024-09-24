SAN FRANCISCO—On September 18, the SFPD disclosed that on September 17, at 9:39 p.m., citywide plainclothes officers were deployed to a robbery/burglary abatement operation when dispatch broadcast a burglary in progress at a business on the 1600 block of Balboa Street in the Richmond District.

The SFPD reported officers from Richmond Station arrived on scene and observed significant property damage to the business. The suspects fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers stayed on scene to investigate and gather evidence. The preliminary investigation determined the business had been vandalized and burglarized by multiple suspects and two different suspect vehicles were involved.

Plainclothes officers spotted the suspect vehicles near I-80 eastbound at Octavia Boulevard and continued surveillance as the vehicles traveled to Oakland. Officers formulated a plan and the suspect vehicle was disabled near 8th and Center Streets in Oakland. The occupants, later identified as Enrique Johnson-Antunez, 27, of Emeryville and Valerie Brinkmann, 33, of Newark, were taken into custody.

Two additional suspects, identified as Esteban Vasquez Lara of Oakland and Elena Carlson, were taken into custody by the Oakland Police Department as they attempted to cash in stolen lottery tickets at a business in the area of 14th and Adeline Streets.

All four suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 on the following charges:

-Enrique Johnson Antunez: 459 PC 2nd degree), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), ), theft of a vehicle (10851(a)CVC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), vehicle registration fraud (4463(a)(1)CVC) and parole violation (3056(a)PC).

-Valerie Brinkmann: burglary (459 PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), theft of a vehicle (10851(a)CVC), buying or receiving stolen property (496PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), vehicle registration fraud (4463(a)(1)CVC) and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a)PC).

-Esteban Vasquez Lara: burglary (459PC), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), theft of a vehicle (10851(a) CVC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a)PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), vehicle registration fraud (4463(a)(1)CVC) and buying or receiving stolen property (496 PC).

-Elena Carlson: burglary in the second degree (459 PC 2nd degree), conspiracy to commit a felony (182(a)(1)PC), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 H&S), possession of methamphetamine (11377(a)H&S), theft of a vehicle (10851(a) CVC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), buying or receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a)PC), vandalism (594(b)(1)PC), vehicle registration fraud (4463(a)(1) CVC) and buying or receiving stolen property (496 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.