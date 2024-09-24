SAN FRANCISCO—On September 19, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a news release that during the course of the past two months, members of the SFPD Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation of two known narcotics traffickers in the Tenderloin District who had pending cases in the San Francisco Superior Court.

Officers from the Narcotics Unit developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for a residence in Oakland, California. SFPD Narcotics Unit investigators coordinated efforts with the Tenderloin Violence Reduction Team to conduct the search warrant service and to make the arrests.

The SFPD reported at approximately 10:45 p.m. on September 17, authorities located Dennison Aguilera-Moncada, 31, of Oakland on Golden Gate Avenue near Laguna and Gough Streets and placed him under arrest. A search of Aguilera-Moncada’s person and vehicle yielded suspected narcotics and evidence related to narcotics trafficking.

Officers from SFPD Narcotics and Tenderloin Station continued their investigation to a residence on the 2300 block of International Boulevard in Oakland to serve the search warrant. The second suspect, Marlo Cruz-Lopez, 46, was located at the residence and taken into custody.

A search of the residence yielded large amounts of suspected narcotics and over $5,000 in U.S. currency. Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine totaling more than 850 grams as well as ammunition and other evidence related to narcotics trafficking.

Both suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail #1. Aguilera-Moncada was booked on the charges of 3 counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), transportation or sale of methamphetamine (11379 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), committing a felony while on bail or release (12022.1(b)PC), conspiracy (182 PC) and operating or maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S).

Cruz-Lopez was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), transportation or sale of methamphetamine (11379(a) H&S), committing a felony while on bail or release (12022.1(b) H&S), and conspiracy (182 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.