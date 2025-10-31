SAN FRANCISCO–On Saturday, October 18, at about 7:30 p.m. a knife assault transpired at the restaurant Shawarma Azmi, owned by Azmi Murait in the unit block of Sixth Street in San Francisco’s Mid-Market Neighborhood.

Tynnthia Bouza, 39, and her friends doing drug activity in the restaurant when Murait asked them to leave. Surveillance footage showed Bouza throwing a tip jar at Murait, grabbing a knife from the kitchen and attacking Murait with it, but he was able to defend himself with a metal colander during the assault. Murait was able to grab the knife away from Bouza.

She grabbed another knife and an knife sharpener. Murait eventually ran from the kitchen, locking Bouza inside the restaurant. Murait recognized Bouza from previous occasions when she used his restaurant tables and bathroom without being an actual customer.

Police officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a physical altercation at approximately 7:36 p.m.

As a result of the assault, Azmi Murait sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed several times. Property belonging to the restaurant was also damaged.

Bouza was apprehended at the scene. Officers found probable cause during the investigation to arrest Bouza ,who was transferred and booked into San Francisco County Jail, charging her with assault with a deadly weapon (Penal Code 245(a)(1)) and vandalism (Penal Code 594 (b)(1)).

On October 22, Mayor Daniel Lurie visited Murait at Shawarma Azmi after seeing video footage of the assault.