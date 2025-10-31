SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday evening of October 21, 2025, at around10:19, an attack occurred in the Tenderloin District to a young man who was in the midst of an argument. At 10:19 pm, a shooting was reported.

While arguing with another person, a 22-year-old male was ambushed by two male suspects at the 100 block of Willow Street, located a few blocks north of San Francisco’s City Hall. The motive of the attack is not known yet at this time.

The two suspects used two different kinds of objects to harm the victim. One suspect hit the male victim with a hammer several times, while the other shot him. After harming the victim, they got away to avoid being capture. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for medical treatment, and he is expected to survive. The condition of the victim has not been released to the public. The suspects have not gone to a hospital to seek medical attention from available reports.

The investigators, who are working on this case have not arrested either of the suspects or have they yet released a detailed description of them.

Anyone who has additional information leading to the capture of either of the suspects, is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s Tip Hotline at (415) 575-4444 or through their Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’ All calls will remain anonymous for anyone who uses these hotlines.