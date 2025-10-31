SAN FRANCISCO—Bill Gene Hobbs, a 37-year-old former convict, was sentenced in 2023 for 5 1/2 years. He was charged with one felony of false imprisonment where he picked up and carried a female while she was walking her dog along with eight misdemeanor charges for harassing and groping women. As part of his sentence, it was required that he registered as a sex offender under California’s Megan Law for a decade.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, Hobbs received parole to Atascadero State Psychiatric Hospital in San Luis Obispo for being an Offender with a Mental Health Disorder (OMHD) before an appeal was filed.

Since failing to meet the requirements for ‘statutory criteria,’ according to San Luis Obispo Supreme Court, Hobbs received parole to San Francisco Parole Unit on Monday, April 7, 2025 after serving only two years of his five year sentence. His sentence was according to California’s sentence rule, including good behavior, and time already served.

He is described to be 220 pounds, six feet, 4 inches tall and has distinctive tattoos. The letters E-V-I-L is inscribed across his fingers. Though he had medium-length, strawberry-blond hair, more recent photos show him with a shaved head. These are his aliases: David Carl Watkins, Adam Jean Davidson, Bill Hubbs, and Matthew Barnes.

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Hobbs grabbed a woman whom she later identified to be the sexual predator after seeing photos and tattoos of him.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, a woman saw a man fitting Hobbs’ description, dancing in front of 43-Masonic Muni, then started harassing a 22-year-old woman in the back of the bus.

Prosecutors from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will likely revoke his parole or issue new criminal charges against Hobbs due to his criminal background since 2017.

He was booked Tuesday, October 21, 2025 for not attending a mandatory program into San Francisco County Jail.