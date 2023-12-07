SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Wednesday, December 6 that a total of seven people were arrested in connected to a shoplifting operation that was conducted on Tuesday, December 5.

To limit retail thefts, the San Francisco Police Department Burglary Unit (Fencing & Organized Retail Crime investigators), Field Operations Bureau, and Officers from Northern Police Station pre-planned a shoplifting enforcement operation.

The retail store was located on the 1500 block of Polk Street. Three of the suspects had outstanding arrest warrants. The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the store. The SFPD is planning to continue to conduct these operations throughout the region in the hopes of reducing thefts that are targeting businesses.

– Ryan Robinson, 36-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc #230854833

– Jesus Rasheim Robinson, 30-year-old-male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230854720

– John Delcollado, 39-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230854861

– Ahmad Shabazz, 35-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft). Inc# 230854902

– Blake Ferrell, 34-year-old male from San Francsico, CA, was arrested and booked for a local San Francisco Warrant ($2500 bail, Violation 594(b)1 PC). Inc# 230855057

– Ian Fraser, 26-year-old male, was arrested and booked for a San Mateo County Warrant ($2500 bail, 459.5(1) PC).

– Jacob Johnston, 25-year-old male was arrested and booked for a local San Francisco Warrant ($10,000 bail, Violation 166a(4)1 PC). Inc# 230855320

The SFPD are still investigating the cases. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.