SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, December 6, a conviction was secured for Briana Ross, 36, after a trial by jury. Ross was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher (VC 23152(b)). The court also found true allegations that she had been previously convicted of DUI and wet reckless driving.

She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 2:20 a.m. on April 13, 2020, on eastbound I-80 near the Fourth Street exit.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances is dangerous and puts countless lives at risk,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message that this conduct is unacceptable and will not be condoned in our community.”

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, Ross was contacted by CHP officers while she was parked on the shoulder of I-80 at approximately 1:45 a.m. with her hazard lights on. Her blood alcohol concentration was .14 percent, almost twice the legal limit of .08 percent.“I would like to thank the jury for their careful examination of the facts of the case,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Flaherman. “The verdict shows that roadway safety matters to the people of San Francisco.”

Ross is currently out of custody pending sentencing. She faces up to one year in County Jail. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2024.