SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Mission District on March 2. The SFPD reported on March 2, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from Mission Police Station responded to the 1800 block of Mission Street for a report of an assault.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The SFPD homicide detail took over as lead of the investigation.

Through the course of their investigation, the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail developed probable cause and identified four suspects in connection with the homicide. On May 3, authorities served two search warrants at two separate locations on the 1800 block of Mission Street in San Francisco.

Investigators arrested Alejandro Romero-Reyes, 38, David Garcia-Murillo, 41, Lidia Ramirez, 42, and David Garcia-Ramirez, 21, all from the city of San Francisco.

Romero-Reyes was arrested on charges of homicide (187 PC) and conspiracy (182 PC).Garcia-Murillo was arrested on charges of homicide (187 PC) and conspiracy (182 PC). Ramirez was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact (32 PC). Garcia-Ramirez was arrested on charges of homicide (187 PC) and conspiracy (182 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.