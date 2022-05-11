SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that transpired in the Southern District on April 28. The SFPD reported on April 28, at approximately 10:15 a.m. officers assigned to Southern Station responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street after receiving a call about a bank robbery.

Officers met with a teller who indicated a male suspect approached her window and passed a note to her. The note said that the suspect was robbing the bank and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the suspect US currency before he fled the scene.

Responding officers and investigators located an individual matching the suspect description, and the suspect was identified by witnesses. The suspect was identified as Rockey Marino, 41, of San Francisco.

Marino later confessed to the robbery and was booked at San Francisco County Jail for Robbery (211 PC), Burglary (459 PC), committing a robbery while out of custody on a pending robbery case (12022.1(b)PC), three warrants out of San Francisco, and two warrants out of San Mateo County.

The SFPD are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.