SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco firefighters rescued a raccoon Sunday, November 8 that was stuck in a tree on 15th Avenue near Santiago Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call from neighbors who claimed to hear screams and cries in the area.

After realizing the cries came from a raccoon, San Francisco Animal Care and Control responded to the incident and attempted to free the raccoon from the tree but to no prevail. The SFFD was then called to assist in freeing the animal.

SFFD’s Truck 18 had to be called to the scene. SFACC first informed the firefighters what to do to calm the raccoon, and the firefighters worked to remove him.

The animal was wedged between a V split in the tree. After a few minutes passed, the raccoon was finally freed. The small animal clutched onto the firefighters’ arms and wouldn’t let go, SFFD reports.

The crew then decided to name the raccoon “Freedom” before handing him over to the SFACC.

“[He] will be released to continue [his] life,” SFPD posted on Twitter. “With a few new friends who will always be there if needed.”