SAN FRANCISCO— Odell Uliseset Sala, 30, was arrested in San Francisco for an assault on a 7-Eleven clerk that occurred back on November 9, 2019.

According to the sheriff’s office, the assault happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1180 Holly Street and left the 66-year-old male clerk hospitalized with a laceration. After the assault, Sala fled the scene and stayed out of the authority’s reach.

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, a police officer found Sala inside of his vehicle and arrested him on an outstanding warrant. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in their news release that the arresting officer is South San Francisco Police Department Officer R. Roman. Sala was sitting outside of a Walgreens at 399 El Camino Real in South City, San Francisco when he was arrested and was subsequently booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has charged Sala with two felony charges – one count of battery with serious injury and one count of elder abuse. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office acquired a $125,000 felony arrest warrant for Sala’s arrest.

According to the authorities, this is still an ongoing case. If someone wants to leave a tip, contact Detective Gaby Chaghouri at 650-363-4060 or email at gchaghouri@smcgov.org.