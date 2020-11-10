SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco firefighter remains in critical condition after sustaining a head injury on Monday, November 2.

The San Francisco Fire Department made the announcement on Sunday, November 8 on Twitter.

UPDATE: Our beloved brother, Firefighter Matthew Vann, remains in critical condition. GOOD NEWS, today, he was able to follow a stimulus with his eyes. We will continue to keep you updated with his progress. @SFFFLocal798 We again thank the incredible staff at #ZSFGH https://t.co/AQ6xUBAGlo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 8, 2020

Matthew Vann fell to the ground while responding to a high-rise fire at 55 Spear St.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, an SFFD firefighter, told reporters that a MUNI bus from SFMTA drove through the incident operational area after the fire was subsiding. At this time, Vann was struck by a hose line that caused him to fall.

Watch on #Periscope: SFFD FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIGHRISE FIRE RESONSEhttps://t.co/r5mmcpVddJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

Whether these two incidents are connected is being investigated, Baxter said.

“It is so important to not drive through an active fire scene or over firehose. Someone’s life depends on it,” SFFD stated.

Vann was transferred to San Francisco General Hospital where he currently remains with his friends and loved ones.

Baxter said that Vann is a “beloved member of [the] department” and has been with the SFFD for six years. He is assigned to Engine 01.

The SFFD will continue to provide updates as Vann recovers and ask for people to keep him in their prayers. These reliable updates can be found on the San Francisco Fire Departments’ Twitter accounts @SFFDPIO and @SFFFLocal789.