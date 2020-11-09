SAN FRANCISCO—Police are investigating a possible homicide involving an unidentified male that was found unresponsive by the East Palo Alto Police Department in Martin Luther King Park Saturday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police officers arrived at the 400 block of Daisy Lane in East Palo Alto and located a deceased male. According to the East Palo Alto Police Department, the deceased is described as a 45-50-year-old, Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 170-180 pounds. The police described him as bald and has brown eyes.

Once the officers found the body, they saw the man had sustained injuries. The East Palo Alto Police Department will not release to the media any more information. The police believe the male was possibly homeless.

The East Palo Alto Police Department asks for any eyewitnesses to the homicide, or anyone with information, to call or text (650) 409-6792, or call Detective Robert Weigand at (650) 853-5614 to leave information. Tipsters can also leave an email at epa@tipnow.org. All informants are anonymous.