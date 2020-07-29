SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, a 42-year-old man underwent life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a knife in San Francisco’s South of Market section. A suspect was arrested, police said.

SFPD Media Relations released a statement, “At approximately 4:12 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a stabbing.” Officers arrived on scene and located the victim. They reported that the victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. At the same time, officers located and arrested the suspect, 61-year-old Maurice Cottle of San Francisco. “Preliminarily, it appears that the incident started over a verbal argument,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

“Cottle was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. This remains an open investigation,” authorities announced. This is word we received from the San Francisco Police Department Media Relations. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact SFPD. Officer Adam Lobsinger #4374, Public Information Officer, San Francisco Police Department, Media Relations Unit, Main: (415) 837-7395.