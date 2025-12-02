SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has selected a new District 4 Supervisor to replace Isabella ‘Beya’ Alcaraz, who stepped down amidst controversy over her previous job.

Democratic Mayor Lurie appointed City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees President Alan Wong, 38, to become the next District 4 Supervisor on Sunday, November 30, 2025 after a background check. Wong will be sworn in on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Wong has earned a Bachelor’s Degree at University of California at San Diego )UCSD) and Masters Degree in Public Affairs from University of San Francisco (USF). He attended City College of San Francisco as well.

From February 2025 to present day, he has been working as Senior Director of Public Policy Communications. In November 2024, he was reelected to the City College Board of Trustees. From January 2023 to January 2025, he had been the president of the City College Board of Trustees. From January 2021 to present day, he had been a member of the City College of Trustees. In November 2020, he was elected to the City College Board of Trustees. From 2019 to 2020, he worked as a legislative aide and education policy advisor.

From 2013 to 2019, he had been an union organizer. From 2009 to present day, he has been a part of the military, more specifically the United States Army/Army National Guard.

Wong is a San Francisco native, who grew up in the Sunset Area and attended Abraham Lincoln High School, graduating in 2005