SAN FRANCISCO—On November 26, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that it was awarded a $420,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to establish a new felony DUI Vertical Prosecution Program. The new team’s mission will be to prevent impaired driving and decrease alcohol and drug-involved traffic fatalities and injuries. The grant program runs through September 2026.

The OTS Grant will allow for felony DUI prosecutions to be handled vertically (handled by a single attorney through arraignment, preliminary hearing, and trial) for the first time in San Francisco. Vertical prosecution will allow our prosecutors to specialize and develop the expertise needed to successfully handle the growing complexity of felony DUI prosecutions. These cases are often stalled in the criminal justice system, and a vertical prosecutor will be better positioned to push them forward through preliminary hearing to trial.

DUI Prosecution team members will work to increase the capabilities of the entire San Francisco District Attorney’s Office by obtaining and delivering specialized training. Team members will share information with peers and law enforcement personnel throughout the county and across the state.

“Through focused prosecution efforts and strong partnerships, we are working toward a future where all people will be safe on California roads,” said OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty. “Together, we’re holding impaired drivers accountable and encouraging safe, responsible choices that help build a culture where safety comes first.”

Funding for this new vertical prosecution team was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.