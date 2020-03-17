SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, March 14, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city will not be shutting off power or water for delinquent payments for the next two months.

During San Francisco’s Local Emergency response, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) will additionally not add penalties to delinquent payments.

The response hopes to assist citizens “who are struggling due to loss of income” during the various facility closures in the wake of COVID-19. Breed previously announced a moratorium on residential evictions to protect residents who can’t pay rent due to loss of hours or wages from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is about making sure that everyone can be safe and healthy,” said Mayor Breed, “at a time when we all should be focusing on public health.”

On Monday, March 16, Breed announced a Public Health Order requiring citizens to stay home “with the only exception being for essential needs.”

Essential businesses to remain open include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, and laundromats. Although walks for exercise or with pets are allowed, all unnecessary travel, including driving and taking public transit, is prohibited.

Everyone is required to remain indoors except for essential activities where people must remain “at least 6 feet of social distancing” away from others.

The Order goes into effect midnight on Tuesday, March 17, and remains until April 7.