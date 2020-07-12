SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Public Library has created a new draft plan for reopening with services that include pickup and curbside delivery on July 11, 2020.

The San Francisco Public Library closed 28 of its library locations back in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco Public Library Commission met on July 6 to discuss their plan of “SFPL To Go”, the updated plan will allow patrons to come inside as far as the entryways in order to pick up materials they previously requested by email, phone or online.

The plan is to start with offering pick up and drop-off services at the Main Public Library and the Excelsior Branch Library.

Patrons must request materials ahead of time via phone, email or online, and are notified of availability to pick up item(s). Materials are pre-checked out to patrons and bagged for pick up, with book bins and drop-offs available for patrons to safely return materials.

Patrons are required to wear some kind of facial covering when coming to pick up materials. Returned materials are isolated for 72 hours before staff handles the items again.

The main Library located at 100 Larkin St, will hold pickup services at the street entrance, seven days per week with hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 5:30 p.m.

The Excelsior branch located at 4400 Mission St, would be open five days a week, with hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be pick-up services on Mission St.

According to a memorandum from the San Francisco Public Library Commission Michael Lambert, City Librarian, “The target date for launching SFPL To Go has not been determined, however the Library aspires to resume access to library collections in the coming weeks contingent upon the return of sufficient library workers from their Disaster Service Worker (DSW) activations.”