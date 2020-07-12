SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 10, San Francisco Firefighters put out a 3-alarm fire around Lafayette Park.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter 7:34 P.M.:

“UPDATE: This is now a 3rd ALARM FIRE. REPORTED IN GARAGE, 2nd floor. 3rd floor, and one exposure building NO REPORTED INJURIES AT THIS TIME”.

The fire was under control by 8:52 p.m. according to the San Francisco Fire Department Twitter.

This matter is still under investigation but there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

San Francisco Fire Department have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.