SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Unified School District reminded all the eligible families with children via social media that the deadline for application for P-EBT is Wednesday, July 15. People must apply by the date to receive benefits.

P-EBT program, as known as Pandemic EBT is for eligible students who receive free or reduced-price meals at school, to get additional benefits on food purchase. It is a joint program of the California Departments of Social Services and Education. The benefits aim to help the families in California with groceries when schools are closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The officials emphasize that the P-EBT benefits will not replace other benefits like CalFresh and other child nutrition programs.

“Children may continue to receive “grab n go” meals or emergency food at COVID-19 emergency feeding sites offered by schools and community locations, even if they are receiving P-EBT benefits,” read the statement.

According to a statement on P-EBT website notes, the benefits will get up to $365 each for child to spend on food. With a P-EBT card, people can buy groceries at most grocery stores and most farmer’s markets. They can also purchase online at Walmart and Amazon.

For more details on the P-EBT program or apply for the program, visit ca.p-ebt.org/en/.