SAN FRANCISCO—The Jewish Film Institute (JFI) announced the full lineup of “Cinegogue Summer Days,” a primarily-virtual film festival, on Wednesday, July 1.

The JFI also runs the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival (SFJFF), which was established in 1980. Aside from being the biggest and longest-running event of its kind, the SFJFF is also a self-proclaimed “leader in the curation and presentation of new film and media exploring the complexities of Jewish life around the world.”

Cinegogue Summer Days will be held from July 16-19, 2020, and will feature a combination of screenings at drive-in theatres, performances, virtual film screenings, and awards presentations.

The Opening Night ceremony on July 16 will be held at the West Wind Drive-In Concord. U.S. Representative Barbara Lee will give a speech and “On Broadway” will be screened.

At 10:00 a.m. on July 17, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tiffany Shlain will host “#ZoomChallahBake:” a virtual event with Rabbi Sydney Mintz and Prince Challah. Shlain will teach attendees how to make challah while conversing with Mintz and Challah. JFI filmmakers will later present clips of their works and provide insights into their “creative process.” Following this, “IRMI” and “Shiva Baby” will be screened digitally.

Day 3 will begin with a virtual screening of “They Ain’t Ready For Me.” “Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is” will then be streamed digitally too, followed by a Q&A session with Thomas himself and Peter L. Stein. A one-time-only online screening of “Broken Barriers”—originally named “Khavah”—will then be co-presented with the San Francisco Silent Film Festival.

The final day will start with a digital screening of “Those Who Remained” and a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winner Emily Nussbaum. “Love & Stuff,” “The Shabbos Goy,” and “Caregiver: A Love Story” will then be streamed consecutively. The festival will end in the evening with an award ceremony and cocktail hour.

View the lineup and purchase tickets at jfi.org/summer-days.