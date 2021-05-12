SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Unified School District announced in a press release on Tuesday, May 11 that it is offering in-person learning opportunities to more 12th grade students. May 14 will be the first day that seniors are allowed to return, with just a few weeks left before graduation.

In the past few weeks, the district has been sending out surveys to families to gauge the interest of a possible return to face-to-face learning. 565 students confirmed their interest to return to the classroom, and those students will have the opportunity to spend their last weeks in high school participating in end of the year activities that are aimed to provide them with academic support and prepare them for life after graduation. The on-campus events will be separate from in-person graduations set to be held June 1-3.

Nearly half of surveyed respondents indicated that they will stay in distanced learning. Social distancing and health and safety guidelines will be enforced to those returning.

With the academic year ending on June 2, students at eight high schools in SFUSD will be able to return to the classroom for a hybrid learning style that will include at least three days of in-person classes.

The school district has gradually reopened its schools, with 36 schools opening the week of April 12, and 113 schools opened by the end of April. 19,000 students have returned to in-person learning.

“Seniors have worked so hard to get to where they are in their school careers, and after such a challenging year I’m grateful they will have the opportunity to meet together in person again with their peers as much as possible,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said.