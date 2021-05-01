SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Symphony announced on Monday, April 26 that Davies Symphony Hall is set to open up live concerts to the public on May 6. The plan is to have shows every Thursday & Friday night from the beginning of May to the end of June. The first show will be held in honor of first responders & will be conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

As reported by the SF Chronicle, CEO Mark C. Hanson announced the programs will be limited to only 200 people at first in a socially distanced capacity and once restrictions open up they have a plan to allow up 1,000 patrons to fill the hall. The concert hall announced its closure due to Covid back on June 18, 2020, making it 322 days from when the hall closed its doors to the public to when they reopened. Performers will be required to wear masks during concerts that will only include string instruments as a safety precaution. Concert patrons will have to show proof of vaccinations or proof of a recent negative Covid test before entering the hall and must wear masks throughout the show.

Since the closure of the music hall, The Symphony has been using their online platform SFSymphony+ as a way of bringing concerts to the public. The featured free concert events could be subscribed to at a price of $120 that includes the 2020 concert season. No word has been given on whether the online platform will continue as restrictions lift.