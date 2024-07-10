SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that on Monday, July 8, just after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Stockton Street for a reported fire in a four-story below-grade residential structure.

The SFFD arrived quickly to the scene and confirmed the presence of smoke and a small fire at the rear of 1034 Stockton St. The fire was located, confined, and extinguished by #yoursffd with no injuries or displacement. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.