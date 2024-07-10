SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 8, the SFFD battled a structure fire at 11:23 in the morning, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to 60 Leavenworth Street for a reported structure fire.

The first engine company arrived in under three minutes, confirming heavy fire coming from the fourth floor of this four-story multi-residential over-commercial structure.

The San Francisco Fire Department quickly located, confined, and extinguished the fire, isolating it to only one unit. Three adults had been identified as being displaced, and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local emergency room for treatment.

The cause of the one-alarm fire, which brought over 45 firefighters to the scene, was an electric vehicle scooter that was charging at the time of the incident. There were no reports of any other injuries during the fire.