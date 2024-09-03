SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 2, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that at 2 p.m. firefighters responded to the 600 block of Connecticut Street for a reported structure fire.

Engine 37 arrived on the scene and confirmed a working structure fire on a two-story single-family below-grade residential dwelling. This was a deck fire to the rear of the building, which extended to the street below at 630 Missouri St., causing damage to that structure as well.

Both structure fires were extinguished with no injuries and no displacements. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On the same day, the SFFD also battled a blaze at 501 Delancey Street. The fire was reported at 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed a working fire on the fifth floor, and it was quickly extinguished with no injuries and no displacement.

The cause of this fire was overloaded circuits. This is a reminder to the public to only plug an appliance into an outlet. Read the manufacturer’s recommendation on any products you’re plugging into a wall.