SAN FRANCISCO—On August 29, the SFPD reported on its Facebook page that it’s Drone + ALPR helped officers arrest 3 individuals involved in several armed auto burglaries from the previous week.

Officers and new tech have led to an over 56 percent drop in auto burglaries in the region the SFPD reported. Auto burglaries have gone decreased from June 2024 to July 2024.

“We have more work to do and we have the tools to do it. Thank you, Mayor London Breed and SF voters for Prop. E,” the SFPD said on Facebook.

For all drone information visit: https://sanfranciscopolice.org/drones. The names of the suspects have not yet been disclosed to the public.