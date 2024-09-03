SAN FRANCISCO—On September 1, the SFPD reported that they are searching for the suspect(s) involving in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery on August 31.

The SFPD reported on August 31, at approximately 3:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and medics transported both subjects to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall, 24. Pearsall will turn 25 on September 9.

During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured, as the suspect, who has been identified as a teen, tried to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch. The robbery occurred in Union Square in San Francisco.

The suspect is in police custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more details will be provided as it becomes available. The actual name and age of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.

“Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love eachother. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby,” Erin Pearsall, Ricky’s mother posted on Facebook.

Pearsall was shot in the chest during the attempted robbery and will miss the first 4 games of the NFL season with the 49ers as he recovers. He was drafted by the 49ers during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The athlete was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.