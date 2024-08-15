SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 13, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that it responded to a gas leak in the 200 block of Paul Avenue, which injured one person and evacuated three homes. The gas leak was quickly mitigated, and the three evacuated homes were repopulated. The injured individual is expected to recover.

The SFFD also responded to a multi-acre wildfire in the 1200 block of Armstrong Avenue. They extinguished this fire, resulting in no structures involved and no injuries. The cause of this fire was due to construction workers doing work in the region.

The Fire Department also battled another wildfire at Fitzgerald and Hawes Avenue in the Bayview District. Crews quickly extinguished it, keeping it from extending to nearby homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.