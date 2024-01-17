SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 31, the San Francisco Fire Department will provide a demonstration of its new Rosenbauer Hose Tender and our Auxiliary above-ground water supply system.

The SFFD indicated in a press release that the Rosenbauer Hose Tender is designed to address potential water supply issues that may occur during a large-scale conflagration or after a seismic event. It will be utilized to supply a 5-inch above-ground water main system or to apply water directly to a large fire in the event that the domestic water supply is compromised.

The Hose Tender is just one of many redundancies that the SFFD can use to ensure a water supply during exigent circumstances. It will be used to draft water from Lake Merced, Spreckels Lake, Stow Lake, or the San Francisco Bay. The three new Hose Tenders will be instrumental during a large-scale emergency response

The event will start at 11 a.m. and is anticipated to end at 1 p.m at Lake Merced Boat Ramp, 1 Harding Road, San Francisco, CA 94132.

The public, dignitaries, and media are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Public parking is available in multiple locations in the immediate area. Attendees are asked to check the weather before attending and consider appropriate attire. The event will occur rain or shine.