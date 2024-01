SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 12, the SFFD reported a coastal rescue that transpired near Fort Funston.

Officials reported an adult became injured while enjoying the beach below Ft. Funston. #SFFD paramedics stabilized the adult and with assistance from @goldengatenps carried the injured adult to an awaiting ambulance at Ft Funston.

The adult was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.