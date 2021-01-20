SFPD Apprehends Burglary Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 18, officers with the San Francisco Police Department Park Division apprehended a burglar who used a rock to break a large glass window in a house on the 900 block of Stanyan Street. A witness saw the burglar through the victim’s second story window, SFPD Park Division said. The suspect was on parole and had prior burglary arrests.

The SFPD Park Station reported another burglar was arrested for first-degree burglary charges and breaking into a home through a second-story window on 1500 Fell Street. That suspect was released from custody after three days. The first-degree burglary charges were dismissed and he was instead charged for misdemeanor trespassing.

On January 17, another suspect wanted for burglary was arrested for selling drugs at Market and Church Street. The suspect, who was on parole for selling drugs, was booked for narcotics sales, ammo possession by a felon, possession of burglary tools, and probation violation.

At around noon, January 19, the SFPD Park Station confirmed on Twitter that charges against a “prolific burglar” transpired for at least a dozen burglaries (some pending). He was on probation and had at least five prior burglary arrests since October 8, 2018, the SFPD Park Station indicated. The suspect used pliers, a screwdriver, two small sharp tools, and other items when committing his crimes.

In the comments sections of the posts, Twitter users called for the recall or resignation of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for the failure to prosecute criminals involved in violent crime, including burglary, domestic violence, and assault.

Fremont Police Department Spokesperson Geneva Bosques said police departments do not have control over the release of suspects, and that district attorneys make the determination.

“We [the police] investigate our case and write our police report. We may book a suspect. We propose charges to the District Attorney, but ultimately the District Attorney determines what charges are filed, and then when they go to court the judge could determine to release them,” said Bosques.

Bosques noted that repeat offenders are getting released in the Bay Area.