UNITED STATES−On Monday, January 18, First Lady, Melania Trump gave her farewell speech from The White House.

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve as First Lady Of the United States,” stated Melania.

“The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination. The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives. In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.”

President Trump gave his farewell speech as well, acknowledging his accomplishments.

“We embarked on a mission to Make America Great Again for all Americans. As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we achieved together. We did what we came here to do and so much more,” said President Trump.

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck, a very important word,” he added.

He thanked his wife, Melania, his children, and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. President Trump called his family, “You fill my life with light and with joy.”

He thanked Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen, and the Pence family. He also thanked his Chief of Staff, Mike Meadows, the Secret Service, the flight crew of Air Force One,

“Most of all I want to thank the American people. To be your President has been an honor beyond description.”

President Trump discussed creating the best economy in history, as well as the speed of two vaccines, created in 9 months which he called, “A medical miracle.” He noted that 401k’s are at a level not seen before. He spoke of the accomplishments made for the VA, USMCA, and bringing back, Made in America.

“For years the American people pleaded with Washington to finally secure the U.S. border. The most secure Nation’s border. I am pleased to say we answered that plea and achieved the most secure border in U.S. history. The world respects America again. Please don’t lose that respect,” said President Trump.