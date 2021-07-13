SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a burglary on July 6. At approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Folsom Street regarding a hot prowl burglary in progress. While on route, dispatchers advised officers that shots had been fired at the location. After arriving on scene, officers detained Danny Babineaux, 37, of San Francisco in a ground-floor restaurant.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 66-year-old male, heard noises from the kitchen of his apartment, which is located on the second floor. He went to his kitchen and came into contact with Babineaux who was climbing through the kitchen window.

The victim informed officers he feared for his safety, retrieved a handgun, and returned to the kitchen. Babineaux, who was according to the victim was now inside the kitchen, attempted to leave by a rear door, but then turned towards the victim. The victim discharged the firearm, missing Babineaux.

The suspect fled downstairs to a common area between a restaurant and the apartments. The victim told him to stop. Babineaux complied and the victim watched him until authorities arrived. He was booked at SF County Jail for burglary (459 1st degree) and burglary (459 PC 2nd degree).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.