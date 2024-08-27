SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 23, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an arrest was made in the Tenderloin District of a Narcotics dealer.

The SFPD reported on August 18, at approximately 3:41 p.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin station were working in a plainclothes capacity and conducting a narcotics surveillance investigation. Officers spotted a male subject and a female subject selling suspected narcotics from their vehicle on the 100 block of Eddy Street. Through the course of their investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Jason Bell, 39, and Ibtihaj Hammond, 46, of San Francisco.

Bell and Hammond were transported and booked into San Francisco County jail on the charges of possession of cocaine base for sale (11351.5 H&S), possession of marijuana for sale (11359(b) H&S, and criminal conspiracy (182(a) PC). Over 28 grams of suspected base rock cocaine and over five thousand dollars in U.S. currency were seized.

The Tenderloin District has been impacted by rampant open-air narcotics use and dealing. Tenderloin officers are committed to keeping the district safe for residents, local businesses, and visitors. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with ‘SFPD.’