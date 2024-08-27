SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 22, the SFPD announced that 10 suspects were arrested during Blitz Operations that transpired in the Central District. The SFPD reported that the Central Station has been holding blitz operations to decrease retail thefts and capture people responsible for retail crimes in the region.

Blitz operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals inside a partner business.

Retail stores located on the 100 and 400 block of Powell Street were selected for operations due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing.

Between May 23 to August 13, police officers arrested 10 suspects who were cited for shoplifting and released at the scene. Officers are conducting similar blitz operations throughout the city and making dozens of arrests in other locations.

The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the stores. The SFPD will continue to conduct operations throughout the city to reduce thefts at local businesses.

Any business that would like to participate in a blitz operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org. The San Francisco Police Department are still investigating the cases. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.