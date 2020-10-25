SAN FRANCISCO—Christopher Domier, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, October 21 for assaulting a 72-year-old woman in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department released a report stating that a suspect pushed an elderly woman to the ground as he ran by her while she was waiting at the bus stop on Market Street. The woman, who is unnamed, was taken to the hospital and reportedly suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the SFPD, authorities were able to find Domier after issuing a crime alert for officers. He was taken into custody the next day on the 500 block of Columbus Avenue, and booked on charges of battery with serious injury and abuse of an elder.

The report also says that Domier had run-ins with the law in the past. On September 20, he was arrested for a similar incident that involved the assault of an 82-year-old man at Eddy and Jones Street in San Francisco. He was charged with battery with serious injury and abuse of an elder.

After speaking with the SFPD, they indicated the female victim wishes to remain anonymous, and the name of the 82-year-old victim has not been released to the public.