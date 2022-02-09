SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on January 31. The SFPD reported that they took Eugenio Corleto, 28, of San Francisco into custody on Friday, February 4.

At approximately 12:22 a.m. on January 31, officers from the Mission Station responded to the 500 block of Potrero Avenue after receiving a report about a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 27-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On February 2, the victim died from injuries sustained. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

Homicide investigators developed information that Corleto was the suspect in the stabbing. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on February 4, Corleto was located on the 25000 block Clawiter Road in Hayward, CA. He was taken into custody by officers from the SFPD Homicide Detail and SFPD officers from the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) without incident. Corleto was transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked on charges of homicide (187 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.