SFPD Identifies Dead Woman Found In Local Park

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 20, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman found dead in Patricia’s Green park in Hayes Valley as 53-year old Christine Harris, a San Francisco resident.

Harris’s body was found on Tuesday, May 19. SFPD officers from Northern Station responded to a report of the body on the 300 block of Octavia Boulevard at around 1:55 p.m. that afternoon.

Upon arrival, the police declared Harris, who was not identified at the time and was thought to be in her 30s, deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body for analysis.

Police continue to actively investigate Harris’s case for new information.

So far, as SFPD spokesman Adam Lobsinger confirmed to San Francisco News, SFPD officers do not believe foul play was involved in Harris’s death, but the official cause of death will be established by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

SFPD asks anyone who may be able to provide a tip on Harris’s case to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anyone who offers a tip is allowed to stay anonymous.