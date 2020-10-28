SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that there will be extra staff on hand for Halloween to ensure that no one gathers in big groups or parties or violating other health and safety protocols currently in place.

Halloween, which falls on Saturday, October 31 is expected to be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SFPD is informing residents not to celebrate Halloween traditionally, warning that it will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The San Francisco Police Department laid out activities that are prohibited this year on its website which include:

Gatherings of more than 12 persons, either indoors or outdoors. Note: Gatherings with more than 12 people are okay if all those individuals live with you. Indoor Halloween gatherings, celebrations, events or parties with non-household members. Haunted houses, carnivals, festivals, and live entertainment attractions.

The SFPD is encouraging safer activities, such as:

Virtual parties/contests (e.g. costume contests or pumpkin carving). Creating a haunted house in your living space for members of your household. Having or attending an outdoor, open-air costume parade with no more than 12 people, where protective face coverings are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

For more information, go to https://sf.gov/news/sf-issues-safer-halloween-guidance.