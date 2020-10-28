SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, October 22, San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) retrieved a raccoon that had climbed a window inside city hall.

SFACC Officer Edith tweeted an image at 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 22 depicting the raccoon’s rescue with the caption, “I’m not stuck, I’m just enjoying the view.”

I'm not stuck, I'm just enjoying the view. pic.twitter.com/0FSMXHxzu9 — Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) October 22, 2020

SFACC is an open-admission animal shelter funded by taxpayers that has been running since 1989. According to its website, the shelter enforces all state and local Animal Control and Welfare laws and is the first responder for animals in natural disasters and citizen emergencies.

Raccoons are nocturnal mammals that were reported “breaking into” Redwood City Bank October 20. On September 28, mobs of raccoons appeared on Golden Gate Bridge, apparently due to feeding by visitors.

According to Humane Wildlife Removal, raccoons are the singular animal most adapted to city life, explaining their frequent place in the city’s news and nickname “bandits.” Originally found in the tropics of America, raccoons now occupy nearly all states in the United States and have good climbing skills.