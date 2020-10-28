SAN FRANCISCO—After 83 years of standing on 701 Bryant St., the Coca-Cola billboard has been permitted to be torn down.

The San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection confirmed with KPIX 5 that a permit was issued on Monday, October 26.

SF DBI confirms a permit has been issued to tear down the iconic Coca-Cola sign at 701 Bryant Street.

The dismantling will cost Coca-Cola $100,000 with no chance of the sign being replaced.

Dora Wong, North America’s Coca-Cola spokeswoman, told KPIX 5 in an email that Coca-Cola “made the difficult decision to not renew the lease” in an effort to “focus on other digital media platforms.”

“While the sign will not be visible, we remain committed to the San Francisco community through active support of many civic, cultural and charitable programs.”

The Utah-based company that controls the billboard, Yesco, has not released any information.

The billboard has been standing atop the same building since 1937 and is a local landmark. It has undergone renovations in previous years, and in 2010 the sign was remodeled with energy-efficient LED lights.

Construction on the sign has begun with scaffolding already put up for its’ removal.