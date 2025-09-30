SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 26, 2025, at around 4:50 p.m. in the evening, gunshots rang out in front of San Francisco Public Main Library on Grove Street and Larkin Street in front of the Civic Center side. The assailant, who was later apprehended, gave the victim life-threatening injuries. The victim was later sent to a local hospital. There has been no further information released about the condition of the victim. The motive that led to the shooting is not known yet.

This incident appeared to be an isolated incident, and there appeared to be no real threat to the San Francisco public.

The description of the shooter has not been released to the public yet. Both the names of the victim and the suspect had not been released. The investigation into the shooting is still pending.

If anyone has any further information, please contact San Francisco Police Department (SFPD)’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411.