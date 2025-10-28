SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 27, the San Francisco Police Department reported that they arrested 3 people in connection to a murder that transpired in the Central District in July 2025.

The SFPD reported on July 3, at approximately 2:22 a.m., officers from Central Station responded to Vandewater and Powell Streets for a well-being check for a person who was on the ground.

Officers arrived and located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, and medics arrived on scene, who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. the victim died from his injuries on July 8 at the hospital. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took the lead in the investigation. In the course of their investigation, multiple suspects were identified for their involvement in the homicide.

On October 24, the SFPD Tactical SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence on the 2500 block of Wallace Street in Oakland. Investigators took two male suspects into custody. Jeremiah Neal, 19, and Elijah Silver, 20, of Oakland were both booked on the charge of murder (187 PC).

On that same date, additional SFPD Tactical units served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Francisco Street in San Francisco. Investigators took Jesus Gabriel Cendejas, 22, of San Francisco into custody and booked him on the charge of murder (187 PC). During the search warrant service, investigators also seized a firearm.

A fourth suspect believed to be involved in the July homicide was the victim of a murder in San Francisco in September.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.